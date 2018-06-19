2018 Outlook: Derrick Henry

Tennessee's Derrick Henry should end up as the lead back, but not the only back. That's because the Titans added Dion Lewis, a smaller, quicker, sleeker rusher with very good pass-catching skills. The prevailing thought is that Henry will handle early-down work while Lewis will work in passing situations. Fantasy owners would just prefer finding ways to give Henry the ball -- in six career games with at least 14 carries touches, he's scored a touchdown and posted at least 11 Fantasy points every time. The reason why he's rarely had games with 14-plus carries is because DeMarco Murray hogged work from him, but those days are done. Lewis is a very good runner but he's more injury prone than Henry. It doesn't matter how much the Titans paid Lewis to come to Music City, the truth is Henry has the chance to put up bigger, better numbers. He's the Titans running back to target with a pick as soon as Round 4 in non-PPR and Round 5 or 6 in PPR