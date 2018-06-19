2018 Outlook: Derrius Guice

The Redskins got one of the steals of the NFL Draft when LSU running back Derrius Guice fell to them in Round 2 at No. 59 overall. Many NFL Draft analysts had Guice going in the first round as the No. 2 running back off the board behind Saquon Barkley, but instead there were six other running backs taken ahead of Guice (Barkley, Rashaad Penny, Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Ronald Jones and Kerryon Johnson). We hope that's extra motivation for Guice, who apparentely saw his stock fall because of questions regarding his maturity. In Washington, Guice should step in as the starter ahead of Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley, with Chris Thompson still working in on passing downs. It's a great opportunity for Guice's Fantasy value, and he should be in consideration for the No. 2 overall pick in rookie-only drafts behind Barkley. In seasonal leagues, Guice is a No. 2 running back in standard leagues and at least a flex in PPR, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4.