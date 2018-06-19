2018 Outlook: Desean Jackson

Not many folks will want to draft DeSean Jackson in 2018, but you could do worse with a late-round flier. Jackson disappointed in his first year with the Buccaneers, but neither his speed nor his opportunities could be questioned. Jackson routinely got open deep and was a frequent target in the passing game (6.5 targets per game), but quarterback Jameis Winston just couldn't connect with him enough. Offensive line issues were to blame as was Winston's accuracy, but Jackson dropped one ball all year and it wasn't on a long bomb. Coach Dirk Koetter lamented this and promised that the team will work on concepts to involve Jackson more. It's true that it's hard to trust Jackson as a weekly starter, but you don't have to do that if you get him with a low-risk pick in the double-digit rounds. If the Buccaneers throw as much as we expect them to, he'll improve from last season.