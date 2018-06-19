2018 Outlook: Deshaun Watson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
Perhaps the quarterback with the most risk and most reward is Texans second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson. He was marvelous in six starts, averaging 32.7 Fantasy points per game with three topping 40 before an ACL tear short-circuited what would have been one of the best years in Fantasy quarterback history. Watson presents unfathomable upside based on his arms, legs and receiving corps, but obvious issues regarding his health will keep some from taking him. The good news is that Houston expects Watson to be ready for the start of season, if not the start of training camp. It'll go a long way if we see him on the field in the preseason. But this is specifically a great year to take a chance on Watson - if he ends up struggling, there are a slew of other quarterbacks you can draft (or pick up off waivers) to keep your team rocking. You should plan on taking a second signal-caller if you draft Watson, though he could prove to be useless if Watson picks up where he left off. If you have the guts, Watson is worth choosing as soon as Round 5. Pairing him with Jameis Winston, Patrick Mahomes or Philip Rivers, all of whom have great upside and good matchups during Houston's Week 10 bye, ensures the investment.
