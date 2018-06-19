2018 Outlook: Deshone Kizer
2018 fantasy player outlook for Deshone Kizer, QB, Packers
DeShone Kizer will serve as Aaron Rodgers' understudy in Green Bay following an offseason trade to the Packers. Rodgers missed nine games last season but played a full 16 each of the previous three, so it's not much of a certainty that Kizer will play. Besides, would you really trust Kizer if he did wind up under center for the Packers? He had a 53.6 percent completion rate and twice as many interceptions as touchdowns! Kizer isn't on the seasonal Fantasy radar.
