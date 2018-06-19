2018 Outlook: Deshone Kizer

2018 fantasy player outlook for Deshone Kizer, QB, Packers

DeShone Kizer will serve as Aaron Rodgers' understudy in Green Bay following an offseason trade to the Packers. Rodgers missed nine games last season but played a full 16 each of the previous three, so it's not much of a certainty that Kizer will play. Besides, would you really trust Kizer if he did wind up under center for the Packers? He had a 53.6 percent completion rate and twice as many interceptions as touchdowns! Kizer isn't on the seasonal Fantasy radar.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...