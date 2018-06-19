2018 Outlook: Devante Parker

DeVante Parker failed to have a third-year breakout season in 2017, but he will once again be looked out as a potential breakout candidate given his role in Miami's offense. With Jarvis Landry gone, the Dolphins need someone to step up and fill a huge void (Landry had 160 targets for 112 catches, 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017), and Parker has the pedigree to be the No. 1 option in the passing game. His competition for targets will be Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, and we hope this is the year Parker puts it all together. However, given his failures over the past three years, it's hard to count on him to play at a high level in Fantasy and reality. We view Parker as more of a No. 4 Fantasy receiver with upside. He's only worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick, and hopefully this is the year he surprises us instead of letting us down, which happened too many times over the past three seasons.