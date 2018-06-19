2018 Outlook: Devante Parker
2018 fantasy player outlook for Devante Parker, WR, Dolphins
DeVante Parker failed to have a third-year breakout season in 2017, but he will once again be looked out as a potential breakout candidate given his role in Miami's offense. With Jarvis Landry gone, the Dolphins need someone to step up and fill a huge void (Landry had 160 targets for 112 catches, 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017), and Parker has the pedigree to be the No. 1 option in the passing game. His competition for targets will be Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, and we hope this is the year Parker puts it all together. However, given his failures over the past three years, it's hard to count on him to play at a high level in Fantasy and reality. We view Parker as more of a No. 4 Fantasy receiver with upside. He's only worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick, and hopefully this is the year he surprises us instead of letting us down, which happened too many times over the past three seasons.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...