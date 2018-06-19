2018 Outlook: Devin Funchess

Devin Funchess might have helped you out in 2017, but his stats suggest he's risky, and a new teammate will pull targets away from him in 2018. Funchess emerged as the Panthers' top receiver last season by default because Cam Newton had no one else to throw to after tight end Greg Olsen got hurt. But when Olsen was on the field, Funchess was minimized - five of his seven games with three catches or fewer came when Olsen was OK. The 6-foot-5 receiver also sported a frustrating (yet career-high) 56.8 percent catch rate with just 4 of 22 passes caught on 20-plus yard throws. He had only one game with more than 100 yards and two with more than 90 yards. Funchess will not only play alongside Olsen this year, but rookie D.J. Moore will also take targets away from him. It makes Funchess appear as a touchdown-needy Fantasy wideout, which is what he basically was last season. His size gives him a chance against anyone in the red zone, but Fantasy owners will never feel good about starting him. If you decide to draft Funchess, do so with a pick in Round 9 or later - if someone else takes him sooner, they're doing you a favor.