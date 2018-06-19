2018 Outlook: Devonta Freeman
2018 fantasy player outlook for Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
Many Fantasy owners might overlook Devonta Freeman based on last year -- don't be one of them. Multiple concussions and right knee injuries played a role in Freeman finishing as the No. 13 Fantasy running back in 2017, the lowest finish he's had since sparsely playing as a rookie in 2014. His 232 total touches still ranked him among the top-20 running backs and his eight touchdowns put him tied for 11th at his position. All of that is not bad considering he effectively missed three games. Freeman will still split reps with Tevin Coleman but should keep a grip on at least 15 touches per game, something a lot of running backs simply don't do. And with at least 1,180 total yards and eight total touchdowns in each of his last three seasons, Freeman carries stellar consistency as well. Earmark him as a low-end No. 1/high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back with potential to steer your team to Fantasy success. He's the kind of rusher you'll gravitate toward between 18th and 26th overall on Draft Day.
