2018 Outlook: Devontae Booker

Devontae Booker is expected to compete with rookie Royce Freeman for the starting job this season, but Booker is still worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick even if he's in the No. 2 role. Booker has struggled through two seasons with only four games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in 29 games played, but Denver's offense should improve in 2018 with Case Keenum coming in as the starting quarterback. Booker has plenty of sleeper appeal heading into training camp, especially if he's able to beat out Freeman for the starting job. If he is No. 1 on the depth chart, plan on drafting Booker as early as Round 5 or 6 in the majority of leagues. And if he's behind Freeman to open the season, Booker is worth drafting no later than Round 10. This is a training camp battle to watch in Denver.