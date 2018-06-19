2018 Outlook: Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant remains a free agent this offseason after he was released from the Cowboys in a cost-cutting move. Where Bryant signs will ultimately determine his Fantasy value, but he has plenty to prove to Fantasy owners. While Bryant finished 2017 as the No. 26 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues, there were much higher expectations for him, and he only scored double digits in Fantasy points five times. He'll be 30 in November, and injuries to his foot and knee in recent years might have slowed him down. But with the right quarterback and offense he could still be a starting Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Keep an eye on where Bryant ends up, and he could be drafted as early as Round 5 or 6 in the right scenario. We still expect Bryant to be a good source of touchdowns -- he's scored at least eight touchdowns in five of the six years that he's played at least 13 games -- but it's his production catching the ball and yardage that will determine his final value