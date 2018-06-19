2018 Outlook: Dion Lewis

Dion Lewis had a career season in 2017, and he turned that into a nice payday from the Titans with a four-year, $19.8 million contract. He will now share Tennessee's backfield with Derrick Henry, and the two should form a formidable tandem. The key for Lewis will be staying healthy since 2017 was the first time he played 16 games in his seven-year career, and he played 14 combined games from 2013-16. But he looked the part of a standout Fantasy running back for the Patriots with seven games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, including six of those in the final eight games of the regular season. Our expectation is Henry will start for the Titans, and Lewis will be a change-of-pace back and work in the passing game (he's had at least 32 catches in two of the past three years). Lewis is worth drafting as a low-end No. 2/high-end No. 3 Fantasy running back, with his value higher in PPR. He will likely come off the board in Round 5 or 6 in the majority of leagues.