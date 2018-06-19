2018 Outlook: Dion Lewis
2018 fantasy player outlook for Dion Lewis, RB, Titans
Dion Lewis had a career season in 2017, and he turned that into a nice payday from the Titans with a four-year, $19.8 million contract. He will now share Tennessee's backfield with Derrick Henry, and the two should form a formidable tandem. The key for Lewis will be staying healthy since 2017 was the first time he played 16 games in his seven-year career, and he played 14 combined games from 2013-16. But he looked the part of a standout Fantasy running back for the Patriots with seven games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, including six of those in the final eight games of the regular season. Our expectation is Henry will start for the Titans, and Lewis will be a change-of-pace back and work in the passing game (he's had at least 32 catches in two of the past three years). Lewis is worth drafting as a low-end No. 2/high-end No. 3 Fantasy running back, with his value higher in PPR. He will likely come off the board in Round 5 or 6 in the majority of leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...