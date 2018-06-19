2018 Outlook: Dion Sims
2018 fantasy player outlook for Dion Sims, TE, Bears
Dion Sims is expected to work in a complementary role as a traditional tight end in the Bears offense. The team signed Trey Burton to a lucrative contract this offseason and drafted Adam Shaheen last spring, making for a crowded tight end group that probably won't lead to many games with good numbers for Sims. Don't draft him.
