2018 Outlook: DJ Moore

Panthers rookie D.J. Moore and Panthers legend Steve Smith aren't exactly twins, but Moore is certainly the fastest, most polished receiver the Panthers have had in a while. The 6-foot, 210 pounder broke out in 2017, finishing his Maryland career with an impressive 146 catches and 13.9-yard receiving average in 37 games. Moore has very good hands, runs precise routes and uses his toughness and strength to help gain extra yards. He's not the fastest receiver in the draft class, however, and struggled to produce on 50-50 balls against average cornerbacks, two qualities Smith had. The biggest issue of all is Moore's new home -- Cam Newton has connected with his wide receivers for over 1,000 yards in a season three times in his entire career, and two of them were Smith earlier this decade. Moore will share targets with the rest of the Panthers diverse pass catchers and figures to be forgotten about near the goal line when Newton typically calls his own number. In time, Moore should have a chance to be helpful, but expectations shouldn't be too high in 2018. He should enter your mind as a quality bench receiver right after pick No. 100 in non-PPR leagues and around pick No. 90 overall in PPR formats. In long-term leagues, Moore is a good mid-round pick in dynasty/keeper formats as well as a top-6 pick in rookie-only drafts.