2018 Outlook: Donnel Pumphrey

2018 fantasy player outlook for Donnel Pumphrey, RB, Eagles

Donnel Pumphrey missed his rookie season in 2017 with a torn hamstring, and his role heading into this year is uncertain. Pumphrey could emerge as the No. 3 running back for the Eagles behind Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, but most likely he will be lower on the depth chart, especially with Darren Sproles back in Philadelphia. Keep an eye on his role heading into training camp, but Pumphrey is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. At best, Pumphrey could play on passing downs for the Eagles, but first he must prove himself after getting hurt last season.

