2018 Outlook: D'onta Foreman

D'Onta Foreman will be one of the trendiest breakout running backs in Fantasy. When's the last time you could say that about a guy coming off an Achilles injury and a two-touchdown season?! Foreman simply is in a great spot - the Texans seem to be skeptical of veteran Lamar Miller and appear willing to give Foreman a chance to lead their run game if he can earn it. He'll have to prove he's over his injury and capable of averaging the 4.2 yards per carry he had last year while also outperforming Miller. It doesn't seem like a huge mountain to climb, especially for a running back suited well to work the goal-line in an explosive offense. Foreman's going to be a popular pick in Round 7 or 8 - you could consider taking Miller first in Rounds 5 or 6 or just take Foreman on the hope he becomes a stud.