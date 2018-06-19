2018 Outlook: D'onta Foreman
2018 fantasy player outlook for D'onta Foreman, RB, Texans
D'Onta Foreman will be one of the trendiest breakout running backs in Fantasy. When's the last time you could say that about a guy coming off an Achilles injury and a two-touchdown season?! Foreman simply is in a great spot - the Texans seem to be skeptical of veteran Lamar Miller and appear willing to give Foreman a chance to lead their run game if he can earn it. He'll have to prove he's over his injury and capable of averaging the 4.2 yards per carry he had last year while also outperforming Miller. It doesn't seem like a huge mountain to climb, especially for a running back suited well to work the goal-line in an explosive offense. Foreman's going to be a popular pick in Round 7 or 8 - you could consider taking Miller first in Rounds 5 or 6 or just take Foreman on the hope he becomes a stud.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...