2018 Outlook: Doug Baldwin
2018 fantasy player outlook for Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
Doug Baldwin enters this season as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues. He finished 2017 as the No. 13 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues, and it was his third year in a row with at least 75 catches, 990 yards and seven touchdowns. He's been a top 13 Fantasy receiver each season over that span, and he could see a boost in value this year with Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson gone because they accounted for 16 touchdowns in 2017. Clearly, other receivers in Seattle will benefit as well, but Baldwin is Russell Wilson's favorite target, and this offense should be pass happy with a suspect run game and defense on the decline. Baldwin should be drafted as early as the No. 10 receiver off the board, and this could be a career year for him in 2018.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...