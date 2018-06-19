2018 Outlook: Doug Baldwin

Doug Baldwin enters this season as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues. He finished 2017 as the No. 13 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues, and it was his third year in a row with at least 75 catches, 990 yards and seven touchdowns. He's been a top 13 Fantasy receiver each season over that span, and he could see a boost in value this year with Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson gone because they accounted for 16 touchdowns in 2017. Clearly, other receivers in Seattle will benefit as well, but Baldwin is Russell Wilson's favorite target, and this offense should be pass happy with a suspect run game and defense on the decline. Baldwin should be drafted as early as the No. 10 receiver off the board, and this could be a career year for him in 2018.