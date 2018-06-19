2018 Outlook: Doug Martin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Doug Martin, RB, Raiders

Doug Martin has gone from a reliable starter in Tampa Bay to a backup rusher in Oakland. He'll be the guy behind Marshawn Lynch, who might be a little old but rarely misses time. Thus, the outlook for Martin isn't so bright, particularly since he failed to hit 10-plus Fantasy points from his third game on in 2017. Someone will take him with a late pick in drafts this summer, but unless you've got Lynch on your squad, it probably shouldn't be you.

