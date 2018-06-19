2018 Outlook: Drew Stanton

2018 fantasy player outlook for Drew Stanton, QB, Browns

Drew Stanton signed with the Browns this offseason, and he will be quarterback depth in Cleveland this year behind Tyrod Taylor and rookie Baker Mayfield. The only way Stanton will play this season will be due to injury, and we don't expect him to make much of a Fantasy impact in 2018. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...