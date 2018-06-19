2018 Outlook: Duke Johnson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
Hue Jackson didn't win a game in his second year as Browns head coach, but he finally found a way to make Duke Johnson exciting. The trick is getting him to do it again. Johnson posted career-highs in targets, catches, receiving yards and touchdowns -- all while posting modest rushing stats. He seems destined to continue in his passing-heavy role, which means it wouldn't be a surprise to see him catch well over 50 passes and accumulate over 800 total yards of offense. The touchdowns, however, could fluctuate wildly, especially with Carlos Hyde and rookie Nick Chubb joining the Browns. Johnson's best value comes in PPR formats where he's worth a pick around 70th overall. In non-PPR leagues, though, Johnson could disappoint despite last year's successes, so he'd be better off in Round 8.
