2018 Outlook: Durham Smythe
2018 fantasy player outlook for Durham Smythe, TE, Dolphins
The Dolphins selected rookie tight end Durham Smythe in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Notre Dame, and he will compete for a backup role behind expected starter, fellow rookie Mike Gesicki. Smythe could surprise us during training camp and the preseason and prove to be Miami's best tight end, but his best asset in his blocking ability. Keep an eye on his role heading into the season, but Smythe is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. And in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Smythe is only worth a late-round flier at best in deeper formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...