2018 Outlook: Durham Smythe

2018 fantasy player outlook for Durham Smythe, TE, Dolphins

The Dolphins selected rookie tight end Durham Smythe in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Notre Dame, and he will compete for a backup role behind expected starter, fellow rookie Mike Gesicki. Smythe could surprise us during training camp and the preseason and prove to be Miami's best tight end, but his best asset in his blocking ability. Keep an eye on his role heading into the season, but Smythe is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. And in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Smythe is only worth a late-round flier at best in deeper formats.

