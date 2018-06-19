2018 Outlook: Dustin Hopkins

2018 fantasy player outlook for Dustin Hopkins, K, Redskins

Dustin Hopkins should once again be a useful Fantasy kicker in 2018 with the Redskins. In 2017, he was limited to eight games because of a hip injury, and he made just 14 of 17 field goals and 18 of 19 extra points. Hopkins has made 91.9 percent of his kicks inside of 50 yards in his career, so he's been reliable, and the Redskins should again put him in position to score (he made at least 25 field goals and 36 extra points in each of the two seasons prior to 2017). Don't plan on drafting Hopkins in the majority of leagues, but he should be considered a strong bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year.

