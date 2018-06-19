2018 Outlook: Eagles DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Eagles DST
The Eagles DST finished No. 4 in standard Fantasy leagues in 2017, and it should be a candidate to be a top-five option again this year. While Philadelphia's offense gets plenty of credit for winning Super Bowl LII against New England, the Eagles defense had a standout season as well. The Eagles were among the league leaders in interceptions (19), fumble recoveries (11), defensive touchdowns (five) and points allowed (295). They also were middle of the pack in sacks (38), and that area could improve for Philadelphia this season with Michael Bennett joining a talented defensive line group of Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Chris Long. The Eagles also have quality linebackers in Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks, and Jordan Hicks (Achilles) will hopefully return at 100 percent. And in the secondary, Philadelphia is led by Malcolm Jenkins, Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, among others. This is a top-tier DST in all leagues, and the Eagles DST is worth selecting with a late-round pick on Draft Day
