2018 Outlook: Ed Dickson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ed Dickson, TE, Seahawks

Ed Dickson has taken his talents to Seattle where he'll try to replace Jimmy Graham as one of the Seahawks' top tight ends. Dickson had a splendid chance to showcase himself last season when he took over for Greg Olsen in Carolina, and he scored once and failed to get even 500 yards for the sixth straight season. Don't draft him -- if he gets off to a hot start this fall, expect to find him on waivers

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...