2018 Outlook: Ej Manuel
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ej Manuel, QB, Raiders
EJ Manuel is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Raiders again this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Manuel appeared in two games in 2017 and scored a combined 15 Fantasy points in a standard league. He would only play if Derek Carr got hurt, and Manuel could face competition for the backup job from Connor Cook and Josh Jackson. Ignore Manuel on Draft Day in all formats.
