2018 Outlook: Eli Manning

Eli Manning is trying to rebound from one of the worst years of his career, and hopefully he can put 2017 behind him and play at a high level. Manning had his fewest passing yards since 2008, the second-fewest touchdowns of his career and finished as the No. 22 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues. It didn't help that Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard all battled injuries, and Manning is clearly near the end of his career at 37. Still, with Beckham and Shepard back at 100 percent, the addition of rookie running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram in his second season, we should see Manning play better this year under new coach Pat Shurmur. The offensive line should also be better with the additions of Nate Solder and Will Hernandez. Manning may never be considered a weekly Fantasy starter in the majority of leagues, but he should have value as a bye-week replacement or streaming option. He's only worth drafting in deeper one-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick, and he's a mid-round selection in two-quarterback leagues.