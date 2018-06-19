2018 Outlook: Eli Rogers

2018 fantasy player outlook for Eli Rogers, WR, FA

The Steelers let Eli Rogers go, choosing not to tender him as a restricted free agent after he tore his ACL last January. He's unlikely to play football in 2018 but could re-sign with Pittsburgh when he is fully recovered. Until he resurfaces, he's not going to help your Fantasy team.

