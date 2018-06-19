2018 Outlook: Elijah Hood

2018 fantasy player outlook for Elijah Hood, RB, FA

Elijah Hood is a free agent after the Raiders released him in May. He didn't play as a rookie in 2017, and it will be hard for him to find consistent playing time with a new team. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but Hood is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

