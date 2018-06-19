2018 Outlook: Elijah Mcguire

2018 fantasy player outlook for Elijah Mcguire, RB, Jets

The Jets don't seem to have a lot of faith in Elijah McGuire in 2018 because they replaced the retired Matt Forte with Isaiah Crowell and Thomas Rawls to compete with Bilal Powell and McGuire. The Jets also drafted Trenton Cannon in the sixth round. It seems like it will be hard for McGuire to get consistent touches this season barring an injury, and we expect McGuire to eventually be fourth on the depth chart behind Crowell, Powell and Rawls. McGuire should not be drafted in the majority of seasonal leagues, but he is someone to keep an eye on in case there's an injury in the Jets' backfield. McGuire could end up as a quality bye week or injury replacement during the season if he were to get increased playing time.

