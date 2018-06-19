2018 Outlook: Elijhaa Penny

2018 fantasy player outlook for Elijhaa Penny, RB, Cardinals

Elijhaa Penny will move from running back to fullback this season, and his Fantasy value is minimal heading into this year. Penny worked as a reserve rusher for Arizona last year, but he had one game with double digits in carries despite David Johnson (wrist) and Adrian Peterson (neck) being hurt. Keep an eye on Penny's role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

