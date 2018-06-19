2018 Outlook: Emmanuel Sanders
2018 fantasy player outlook for Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
Emmanuel Sanders has to be hopeful that new quarterback Case Keenum will get him back on track because he struggled mightily in 2017, his worst season since 2012. Sanders was limited to 12 games last year because of injuries, and he only had two games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Part of the problem could be poor quarterback play since Sanders had to catch passes from Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler, and hopefully Keenum will improve things. Keenum did just help Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs finish as top-20 Fantasy receivers in Minnesota in 2017, but Sanders also has to prove himself since he will once again be No. 2 in targets for the Broncos behind Demaryius Thomas. Sanders can still be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...