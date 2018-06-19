2018 Outlook: Emmanuel Sanders

2018 fantasy player outlook for Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos

Emmanuel Sanders has to be hopeful that new quarterback Case Keenum will get him back on track because he struggled mightily in 2017, his worst season since 2012. Sanders was limited to 12 games last year because of injuries, and he only had two games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Part of the problem could be poor quarterback play since Sanders had to catch passes from Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler, and hopefully Keenum will improve things. Keenum did just help Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs finish as top-20 Fantasy receivers in Minnesota in 2017, but Sanders also has to prove himself since he will once again be No. 2 in targets for the Broncos behind Demaryius Thomas. Sanders can still be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...