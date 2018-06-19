2018 Outlook: Equanimeous St. Brown

2018 fantasy player outlook for Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Packers

Equanimeous St. Brown was a touted draft prospect out of Notre Dame, but he fell to 207th overall before he was taken by the Packers. Now the 6-foot-5, 214-pound receiver will have to compete for playing time with other rookie wideouts in training camp. He'll reunite with DeShone Kizer, who threw to him in 2016 and helped him to a career-best 961 yards and nine touchdowns. Brown looks the part, and with a name pronounced eck-wah-nim-ee-us, he ought to be good! But concerns about his bulk and willingness to take on contact combined with a disappointing 2017 made him unpopular. He has good speed (4.48 in the 40-yard dash) and size, so there's something for the Packers to work with. He's among the possible late-round receivers you'll draft in rookie-only formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...