2018 Outlook: Eric Saubert
2018 fantasy player outlook for Eric Saubert, TE, Falcons
It's unlikely Eric Saubert will evolve into a great Fantasy tight end, but the Falcons picked him last year with an eye toward the future. The big guy with underrated speed played just 31 snaps in 2017. Until that changes, and until Saubert somehow unseats Austin Hooper as the primary pass-catching tight end, Fantasy owners have no reason to take him.
