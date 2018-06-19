2018 Outlook: Evan Engram

Evan Engram was one of the few bright spots for the Giants in 2017, and he will look to build off his solid rookie campaign. Engram finished as the No. 5 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues and scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in seven of the 15 games he appeared in (he missed Week 17 with a rib injury). Engram was a focal point of the passing game with Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall battling injuries, but he should benefit with Marshall no longer on the team. And Eli Manning should still feature Engram quite a bit, especially with new coach Pat Shurmur, who was the tight ends coach in Minnesota before being promoted to offensive coordinator. Engram will likely come off the board around Round 5 in the majority of leagues, and he's in the second tier of tight ends behind Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. Engram could be the No. 4 tight end drafted, and his tier consists of Greg Olsen, Hunter Henry and Jimmy Graham. It would not be a surprise if Engram is better than everyone in that group