2018 Outlook: Ezekiel Elliott
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott enters 2018 once again among the best Fantasy options at any position, but this season he will hopefully be on the field for the majority of the year. A six-game suspension hurt Elliott's production in 2017, but he still showed off his skills when he was eligible to play. Through 25 games over two seasons, Elliott has scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league 24 times. He also has at least 20 touches in 21 games over that span, which shows the kind of workhorse running back he's been and should continue to be this year. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see him more involved in the offense, including the passing game, given the state of Dallas' receiving corps without Dez Bryant. Elliott will likely be the No. 3 overall pick in standard leagues behind Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell, and he will drafted no later than No. 6 overall in PPR. As long as Elliott is healthy and active, he should continue to be a Fantasy star
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...