2018 Outlook: Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott enters 2018 once again among the best Fantasy options at any position, but this season he will hopefully be on the field for the majority of the year. A six-game suspension hurt Elliott's production in 2017, but he still showed off his skills when he was eligible to play. Through 25 games over two seasons, Elliott has scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league 24 times. He also has at least 20 touches in 21 games over that span, which shows the kind of workhorse running back he's been and should continue to be this year. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see him more involved in the offense, including the passing game, given the state of Dallas' receiving corps without Dez Bryant. Elliott will likely be the No. 3 overall pick in standard leagues behind Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell, and he will drafted no later than No. 6 overall in PPR. As long as Elliott is healthy and active, he should continue to be a Fantasy star