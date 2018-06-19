2018 Outlook: Falcons DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Falcons DST
Falcons fans and Fantasy owners have been waiting a long time for their defense to return to dominance. They've been good, but not great, and that's why they're not one of the elite units to chase in drafts. Atlanta improved in sacks but declined in interceptions and defensive scores while stalling on special teams for the third straight year. The division is loaded with offensive firepower and the schedule is a little more difficult than last year. The biggest issue? The Falcons haven't added any juice to this defense, meaning they're expecting better results with the same cast from last year. Take them with a last-round pick if you'd like, but before you do, be confident you'd start them against the Eagles, Panthers and Saints. Those are their first three matchups. If you're not confident, check into a different squad and double back for the Falcons DST on waivers once the season gets going.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...