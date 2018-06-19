2018 Outlook: Falcons DST

Falcons fans and Fantasy owners have been waiting a long time for their defense to return to dominance. They've been good, but not great, and that's why they're not one of the elite units to chase in drafts. Atlanta improved in sacks but declined in interceptions and defensive scores while stalling on special teams for the third straight year. The division is loaded with offensive firepower and the schedule is a little more difficult than last year. The biggest issue? The Falcons haven't added any juice to this defense, meaning they're expecting better results with the same cast from last year. Take them with a last-round pick if you'd like, but before you do, be confident you'd start them against the Eagles, Panthers and Saints. Those are their first three matchups. If you're not confident, check into a different squad and double back for the Falcons DST on waivers once the season gets going.