2018 Outlook: Fozzy Whittaker

2018 fantasy player outlook for Fozzy Whittaker, RB, Panthers

Fozzy Whittaker figures to compete for playing time and potentially Jonathan Stewart's old role with the Panthers this summer, but chances are he'll wind up as a small-time role player and special-teams contributor. His skill-set is better suited to work in passing situations, a gig Christian McCaffrey typically fills. Whittaker is unlikely to help Fantasy owners out and therefore shouldn't be on anyone's rosters

