2018 Outlook: Frank Gore

2018 fantasy player outlook for Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins

Frank Gore's 14th season takes him to Miami where he'll play for the team he grew up watching, the Dolphins. It's a nice, sentimental story, but stories don't get you points in Fantasy Football. Expected to be in a smaller role behind presumed starter Kenyan Drake, Gore will likely get a handful of carries and catches each week while ultimately working as a backup. It's nothing like the workload we've seen him take on over his 3,366 career carries (including the postseason). Gore's a legend in the game but now's not the time to buy into him as anything more than a potential late-round pick who might wind up taking a bench spot away from someone else with legit potential.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...