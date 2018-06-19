2018 Outlook: Frank Gore
2018 fantasy player outlook for Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins
Frank Gore's 14th season takes him to Miami where he'll play for the team he grew up watching, the Dolphins. It's a nice, sentimental story, but stories don't get you points in Fantasy Football. Expected to be in a smaller role behind presumed starter Kenyan Drake, Gore will likely get a handful of carries and catches each week while ultimately working as a backup. It's nothing like the workload we've seen him take on over his 3,366 career carries (including the postseason). Gore's a legend in the game but now's not the time to buy into him as anything more than a potential late-round pick who might wind up taking a bench spot away from someone else with legit potential.
