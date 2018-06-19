2018 Outlook: Garrett Celek
2018 fantasy player outlook for Garrett Celek, TE, 49ers
Garrett Celek will be the No. 2 tight end for the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Celek will open the season behind George Kittle on the depth chart, but Celek still has the chance to make some plays during the year. In 2017, Celek had two games with 12 Fantasy points in a standard league, and both came with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. But Celek never had more than four targets with Garoppolo, and he doesn't have the same upside as Kittle. Celek is not worth drafting in most formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...