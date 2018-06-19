2018 Outlook: Garrett Celek

2018 fantasy player outlook for Garrett Celek, TE, 49ers

Garrett Celek will be the No. 2 tight end for the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Celek will open the season behind George Kittle on the depth chart, but Celek still has the chance to make some plays during the year. In 2017, Celek had two games with 12 Fantasy points in a standard league, and both came with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. But Celek never had more than four targets with Garoppolo, and he doesn't have the same upside as Kittle. Celek is not worth drafting in most formats.

