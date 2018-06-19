2018 Outlook: Geno Smith
2018 fantasy player outlook for Geno Smith, QB, Chargers
Geno Smith signed as a free agent with the Chargers, and he will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Philip Rivers. Smith has minimal Fantasy value and should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Smith was a backup with the Giants and had minimal playing time. He started Week 13 at Oakland when Eli Manning was benched and completed 21-of-34 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. Smith would only have value if Rivers were hurt or benched, but you can just add him off waivers in that scenario. We don't expect Smith to make much of a Fantasy impact this year
