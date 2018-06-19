2018 Outlook: Geoff Swaim

2018 fantasy player outlook for Geoff Swaim, TE, Cowboys

Geoff Swaim has the chance to earn significant playing time for the Cowboys this season now that Jason Witten has retired. He is coming off knee surgery in January, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. In 2017, Swaim had a minimal role behind Jason Witten and James Hanna, but Witten and Hanna are now gone from Dallas, leaving Swaim as the veteran tight end. He will compete with Blake Jarwin, Rico Gathers and Dalton Schultz for a prominent role in the Cowboys' offense this season. Keep an eye on Swaim in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...