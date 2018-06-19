2018 Outlook: George Kittle

2018 fantasy player outlook for George Kittle, TE, 49ers

George Kittle should be considered a sleeper tight end heading into this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. We hope he picks up where last season ended when Kittle played well with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, including two games with 10 Fantasy points in a standard league in the final two outings of the year. Kittle will share playing time with Garrett Celek, but Kittle has much more upside. He could emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end this year in all formats, and the 49ers might need him to play at a high level with a suspect receiving corps led by Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin. It would not be a surprise if Kittle finished as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in 2018.

