2018 Outlook: Geronimo Allison

2018 fantasy player outlook for Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers

When the Packers dealt with injuries to their receiving corps last year, Geronimo Allison was the next man up -- and he might be again with Jordy Nelson leaving for Oakland. The 6-foot-3 wideout from Illinois played the fourth-most snaps of any Packers receiver and proved capable of lining up outside or in the slot. He must improve on his drops (four over just 38 targets), but any wideout who plays regularly with Aaron Rodgers has a chance to help Fantasy owners. He'll have to fend off several other candidates for the role including three tall, fast rookies, but if he does well in training camp, he'll be worth a final-round pick as the team's No. 3 receiver.

