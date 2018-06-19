2018 Outlook: Giants DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Giants DST
In 2016, the Giants DST was the No. 5 Fantasy option in standard leagues. In 2017, the Giants DST finished No. 27. The biggest difference? The Giants allowed 104 more points in 2017 with eight fewer sacks, four fewer interceptions and two fewer touchdowns. We'll see if the Giants can get back to their 2016 level, but there are several changes on defense, including the loss of standout pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, as well as the additions of linebacker Alec Ogletree and safety Michael Thomas. The Giants still have standout defensive players in Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison, Landon Collins and Janoris Jenkins, and Ogletree is a big upgrade to the linebacker corps. We can see the Giants DST having a rebound season, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues
