2018 Outlook: Giorgio Tavecchio
2018 fantasy player outlook for Giorgio Tavecchio, K, Raiders
Giorgio Tavecchio is expected to be the kicker for the Raiders again this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. As a rookie in 2017, Tavecchio stepped in for the injured Sebastian Janikowski (back) and made 16-of-21 field goals and 33-of-34 extra points. He looked on his way to stardowm after Week 1 when he made four field goals and two extra points, including two kicks of 50-plus yards, but he only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league the rest of the season. Tavecchio can be considered a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year.
