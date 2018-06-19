2018 Outlook: Giorgio Tavecchio

2018 fantasy player outlook for Giorgio Tavecchio, K, Raiders

Giorgio Tavecchio is expected to be the kicker for the Raiders again this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. As a rookie in 2017, Tavecchio stepped in for the injured Sebastian Janikowski (back) and made 16-of-21 field goals and 33-of-34 extra points. He looked on his way to stardowm after Week 1 when he made four field goals and two extra points, including two kicks of 50-plus yards, but he only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league the rest of the season. Tavecchio can be considered a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...