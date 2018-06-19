2018 Outlook: Giovani Bernard
2018 fantasy player outlook for Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
Giovani Bernard should continue to serve the Bengals as a passing downs running back. Last year that role was good for 4.8 touches per game until Joe Mixon and Jeremy Hill were both hurt in December, at which time Bernard's work ballooned to an enormous 19.0 touches per game in his final five. It's safe to say Bernard will land between those averages this fall while playing in a complementary role behind Mixon. An average of around 10 touches per game isn't out of the question. That could give him enough work to be a low-end No. 3 rusher in standard leagues and more of a usable No. 3 choice in PPR formats. Expect him to get taken just past pick No. 100 in drafts regardless of format.
