2018 Outlook: Giovani Bernard

2018 fantasy player outlook for Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals

Giovani Bernard should continue to serve the Bengals as a passing downs running back. Last year that role was good for 4.8 touches per game until Joe Mixon and Jeremy Hill were both hurt in December, at which time Bernard's work ballooned to an enormous 19.0 touches per game in his final five. It's safe to say Bernard will land between those averages this fall while playing in a complementary role behind Mixon. An average of around 10 touches per game isn't out of the question. That could give him enough work to be a low-end No. 3 rusher in standard leagues and more of a usable No. 3 choice in PPR formats. Expect him to get taken just past pick No. 100 in drafts regardless of format.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...