2018 Outlook: Golden Tate
2018 fantasy player outlook for Golden Tate, WR, Lions
Golden Tate remains a high-quality short-area target for the Lions, and he'll stay in that volume-driven role so long as the Lions' run game is a mess. It's a great spot as it's given him at least 120 targets and 90 receptions in each of four seasons in Motown with over 1,000 yards in three. Where Tate will drive you batty is in his consistency - in his last two seasons he's given you 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR leagues 12 times and six points or fewer 18 times. In PPR he's made 15-plus points 14 times and less than 10 points 12 times in the same span, so he's more dependable in the receptions-based format. That's par for the course for Tate, and something you should expect heading into 2018. He's fine as a late Round 4 choice in PPR leagues, but wait at least one more round in standard formats since his yardage and touchdown totals are a little uneven over 16 games. You're doing great if he ends up as your No. 3 receiver.
