2018 Outlook: Graham Gano

2018 fantasy player outlook for Graham Gano, K, Panthers

Graham Gano has made at least 29 field goals in four straight seasons but has only been a quality Fantasy kicker in two of them (2014, 2015). He also is a little suspect when it comes to long kicks and typically nets around 34 extra points per season since the Panthers aren't your run-of-the-mill offensive explosion. If you happen to like the Panthers' early-season schedule, go ahead and consider him, but otherwise assume you'll pick a slightly better kicker than Gano with your last pick on Draft Day

