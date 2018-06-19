2018 Outlook: Greg Olsen
2018 fantasy player outlook for Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
Is Greg Olsen still one of Fantasy's safest tight ends, or was last season a warning shot from Father Time telling us to stay away? If so, he might have to send another message. A broken foot capsized Olsen's 2017, but before then he had five straight seasons as a top-10 Fantasy tight end and last missed an NFL game in 2007. Olsen also had 5.4 targets per game last year, a noticeable dip compared to past seasons but still 11th best among tight ends. Old habits die hard, and Olsen has such a sterling reputation that Fantasy owners will feel compelled to trust him again. Then again, who else are you going to want to trust at the position once Gronk, Kelce and Ertz are off the board? Olsen will usher in the second tier of tight ends on Draft Day, but that won't start until near the end of Round 5. If he slips past then he'll become even more of a bargain.
