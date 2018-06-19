2018 Outlook: Greg Zuerlein

2018 fantasy player outlook for Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams

Greg Zuerlein was so good last season that he finished as the No. 1 Fantasy kicker in standard leagues despite missing the final two games of the year with a back injury. He made a career-best 38 field goals on 40 attempts, including six from 50-plus yards, and he made a career-high 44 extra points. His back should be fine for the start of training camp, and Zuerlein should be considered the No. 1 Fantasy kicker coming into the year. In 2017, Zuerlein had double digits in Fantasy points in 10 games and scored fewer than eight points just three times. Hopefully, he will perform at that level again this year.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...