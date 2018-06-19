2018 Outlook: Harrison Butker
2018 fantasy player outlook for Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs
Harrison Butker had a fantastic rookie season in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance this year. Butker was tied for the No. 6 kicker in standard leagues, and he didn't become the Chiefs kicker until Week 4. He ended up finishing third in made field goals with 38, and Butker scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in seven of 13 games. Butker is a solid No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick as one of the first few kickers to come off the board.
